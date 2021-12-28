“There should be a mindful balance between organic and branded content that YouTubers do”: Rohit Raj

Raj says, “We have always kept a few key pointers in our mind for brand collaborations. These are that the product should be relatable and the price point should be accessible for the masses. We try and stick to a particular brand in a category for about a year, and choose the ones that are collaborative. For example, the TVC we created with Myntra featured Bhuvan as ‘Titu Mama’ (one of Bam’s characters). This is true even for the TVC we did with Ola Electric.”