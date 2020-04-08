“This is a fictional series, not a literal translation of The Making Of Star India”: Vanita Kohli-Khandekar

She feels writing the series could be the biggest challenge. "Writing is always the toughest," she says. "Writing it, so that it cuts across countries, cultures, and demographics to touch audiences across the world… to show them the tale of grit, guts, and madness that it is. Think of it, India, the world's largest democracy, was a blank slate, in media terms, in 1991, when Star TV and CNN came in. There was one major national paper and a TV channel. To create a drama series that captures that time, that mood and bring out the flavour of India and a bunch of people trying to build something that nobody can see the significance of, to fill colour into those characters, bring them alive in a gripping series... Those to my mind will be the big challenges, both while writing and filming," concludes Kohli-Khandekar.