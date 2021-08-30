This Jaipur based firm just declared a 'Money Heist' holiday

Part 5 of Netflix show Money Heist is releasing and its safe to say that people are quite excited about it.
There has been a lot of buzz around the release of Money Heist's latest season. The Spanish crime/thriller show on Netflix has gained cult following all over the world and has created quite some excitement in India too.
A Jaipur based firm called Verve Local took to social media to acknowledge that it was okay to take a break every once in a while and declared September 3rd as a 'Netflix and Chill' holiday in light of Money Heist's latest part releasing. He also used this opportunity to thank his employees for their hard work during the pandemic.