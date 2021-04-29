“This summer, stay safe at home as we entertain you!” says India’s No.1 kids’ entertainment franchise Nickelodeon

Get ready for #NicktoonsKaSummerDose with all new episodes, entertaining stories and engaging tentpoles and interactivity!
The Nickelodeon franchise entertains millions of young fans across India through its endearing characters and immersive stories. Through the last year the franchise has designed many category defining initiatives that have engaged with kids, brought a smile to their faces, and kept their spirits high in these trying times, thereby reenforcing its eminence as a responsible kids and family entertainment broadcaster. Nickelodeon continues to hold the leadership mantle with the flagship channels Nick and Sonic being the No. 1 & the No. 2 kids’ entertainment channels in the category.
This summer comes with many challenges for kids as they continue social distance, be indoors and safe at home. The need of the hour therefore is to inspire kids to stay positive and happy, despite these difficult times. Nickelodeon is hence all set to bring summertime fun to the homes of kids and give the many unforgettable and precious experiences with #NicktoonsKaSummerDose – A fabulous content line up of all new episodes, movies, host of fun activities and innovative engagements that will keep kids happy and engaged while they stay safe at home.
As we step into summers, summer-time fun has commenced on a high with Nick welcoming the kids’ favourite prank gang Golmaal Jr. on the channel. The prank gang now entertains kids with all new episodes of their mischievous escapades every Monday to Friday at 12.30 PM with the message #NickPeSabGolmaalHai. The comic capers of the prank gang will be made the talk of the town through a high decibel multiscreen campaign- with TV spots on the franchise and cross promotions on lead GEC channels, on YouTube, gaming portals and on social media. Adding to the euphoria will be a one-of-a-kind partnership with Mad Over Donuts through a fun and delectable summer special box of donuts presented by the Golmaal Jr Prank Gang.
While the prank gang entertains and creates a laugh riot on Nick, summer celebrations get an unexpected twist with Pinaki and Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic. The fun & entertaining family of ghosts will add to the entertainment quotient on Sonic through all new stories every Monday to Friday at 11:30am. The campaign promoting the fun buddies will be done taking a multiscreen approach that includes a TV campaign and promotions on digital mediums like YT. The Bhoot Bandhus will be further brought to life on social mediums through engagements wherein kids will be seen taking the fun Bhoot Bandhus Tongue Twister challenge(#BBTT Challenge) along with a host of Innovative digital engagements to make sure kids are engaged in the comfort of their homes.
Shining bright through summer are new episodes and movies across the Nickelodeon franchise. The mischievous Golmaal Gang, adorable Motu Patlu and magical Rudra will entertain kids through all new episodes on Nick. The super cool Pinaki & Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus, Shiva, Ninja Hatori and Zig and Sharko will amp up the fun with fresh stories on Sonic, giving kids a reason to celebrate. This apart, all new episodes of Loud House on Nick HD+ and your favorite and adorable Peppa Pig on NickJr will drive up the entertainment decibel, making sure that kids have a fabulous time indoors. There will also be movies galore as Rudra infuses magic into summer with his superhit movie “The Land of No Where" while Motu Patlu's comic capers will entertain kids through the Mini Movie- " The Secret Mission of Motu Patlu" that is set to premiere on Nick in May. This apart, all the new episodes and movies of your favourite toons will also be available to stream on our fun-learn kids entertainment app, Voot Kids.
Commenting on entertaining kids through summer Anu Sikka, Head - Content, Programming and Strategy, Kids Cluster at Viacom18 said “At Nickelodeon our focus is on keeping kids entertained in these challenging times. Summer is a special time for children, and we have created a very robust content pipeline of some fun and exciting stories to make sure that they have a great time and stay motivated amidst the current scenario. We are here to make kids happy and are sure that the vast and immersive stories of our Nicktoons will transport them into a world of imagination and fun, giving them a reason to celebrate while lifting up their spirits.”
Speaking about keeping kids engaged through summer Sonali Bhattacharya - Head – Marketing, Kids Entertainment Cluster at Viacom18 said “We believe that as the category leader and a responsible broadcaster we have a very important role to play in keeping kids engaged and in a positive frame of mind in these difficult times. We have re-imagined and pivoted our marketing plans and gone multiscreen so kids can remain entertained in the security of their homes. We are certain that our young audiences will feel happy and optimistic with our innovative summer offerings.”
Summer started with World Creativity and Innovation Week that saw Nick Jr. along with Play Date encouraging kids to unleash their creativity indoors through a curated program of various activities such as music and movement, coding adventure, clay dough, mystery parties, chocolate making amongst others. There will be interesting virtual activations on special occasions like Mother’s Day and Yoga Day that will create many memorable and happy moments for kids and families. Each interactivity would be brought to life digitally by the adorable Nicktoons that will surely add a dash of cheer to each day.
