“This summer, stay safe at home as we entertain you!” says India’s No.1 kids’ entertainment franchise Nickelodeon

Shining bright through summer are new episodes and movies across the Nickelodeon franchise. The mischievous Golmaal Gang, adorable Motu Patlu and magical Rudra will entertain kids through all new episodes on Nick. The super cool Pinaki & Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus, Shiva, Ninja Hatori and Zig and Sharko will amp up the fun with fresh stories on Sonic, giving kids a reason to celebrate. This apart, all new episodes of Loud House on Nick HD+ and your favorite and adorable Peppa Pig on NickJr will drive up the entertainment decibel, making sure that kids have a fabulous time indoors. There will also be movies galore as Rudra infuses magic into summer with his superhit movie “The Land of No Where" while Motu Patlu's comic capers will entertain kids through the Mini Movie- " The Secret Mission of Motu Patlu" that is set to premiere on Nick in May. This apart, all the new episodes and movies of your favourite toons will also be available to stream on our fun-learn kids entertainment app, Voot Kids.