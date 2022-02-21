Three trends to lookout for in the digital marketing universe in 2022

Connected TV is the next growth frontier

Recent years have seen the transformation of TV and what it means for advertising. According to a recent Mediasmart India CTV Report 2021, almost 70 percent of Indians now spend one to four hours on connected TV (CTV) and CTV consumption has increased by 31 percent over the past year. Moving forward, it will become increasingly difficult to predict who will watch which show or which “live” sports event. This means that linear viewership commitments are harder to predict as it is no longer about reaching an audience at a certain time on a certain show.