Times Internet adopts Unified ID 2.0 for enhanced advertising

Bihao Pan, general manager, Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk, emphasised the significance of Unified ID 2.0 in the evolving advertising landscape, stating, "The deprecation of third-party cookies necessitates publishers adopting independent, privacy-centric solutions like Unified ID 2.0. As we progress towards a cookie-free future, Unified ID 2.0 offers an upgrade to current industry standards, resulting in a more personalised advertising experience for consumers. It also helps publishers address advertisers’ requirements for enhanced targeting and better measurement across various digital platforms. We're proud to support Times Internet in their pioneering efforts for media in India."