Times Internet adopts Unified ID 2.0 for enhanced advertising

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to pioneer more targeted advertising.
Times Internet announces its adoption of Unified ID 2.0, an identity framework designed for the open internet. This solution aims to empower advertisers to deliver highly targeted content by aligning first-party data with audience information within Times Internet’s fully authenticated logged-in dataset.
Publishers are adopting privacy-conscious strategies to navigate the evolving advertising landscape, with the Trade Desk leading the development of UID2, a privacy-conscious identifier linked to encrypted email addresses, in response to the deprecation of third-party cookies.
According to the release, this open-source identity framework has gained traction among technology providers, advertisers, and publishers reliant on advertising revenue to sustain their businesses and support quality journalism.
Times Internet claims to be the first digital partner in India to embrace this innovative identity solution. UID2, which is interoperable with other identity frameworks, prioritises privacy and transparency while enabling advertisers to connect with more relevant audiences.
Puneet Gupt, chief operating officer, Times Internet,said, “In alignment with the industry’s data-driven evolution, this innovative identity framework not only empowers advertisers with precise targeting capabilities but also underscores Times Internet's commitment to delivering premium content that readers trust. Unified ID 2.0 enhances the user experience, offering more relevant advertising while ensuring consumers enjoy heightened protection and control in the ever-changing digital advertising landscape."
Bihao Pan, general manager, Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk, emphasised the significance of Unified ID 2.0 in the evolving advertising landscape, stating, "The deprecation of third-party cookies necessitates publishers adopting independent, privacy-centric solutions like Unified ID 2.0. As we progress towards a cookie-free future, Unified ID 2.0 offers an upgrade to current industry standards, resulting in a more personalised advertising experience for consumers. It also helps publishers address advertisers’ requirements for enhanced targeting and better measurement across various digital platforms. We're proud to support Times Internet in their pioneering efforts for media in India."