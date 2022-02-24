Times Internet’s Prrincey Roy launches her own venture Huella Services

With its shared economic and high profit strategy, Huella works towards elevating business performances through fundamental shifts in the go-to markets and revenue strategy and related fields.
Prrincey Roy, a forerunner of the digital media industry has recently announced her own start-up Huella Services. Prrincey has over two decades of experience, out of which she has spent the last 14 years in shaping digital sales for leading companies such as Times Internet and Network 18.
Her new company, Huella Services intends to be a strategic growth partner by enabling businesses to improve their efficiency & driving growth with their marketing & sales expertise. A number cruncher and a passionate sales professional, her focus at Huella Services will be digital ad sales and revenue boost for her partners.
Huella Services successfully develops efficient and productive revenue generation processes working with teams for businesses across India. With its shared economic and high profit strategy, Huella works towards elevating business performances through fundamental shifts in the go-to markets and revenue strategy and related fields.
Commenting on the launch, Prrincey Roy, founder, Huella Services, said, “I am looking forward to embarking on this new journey. At Huella, we aim to be strategic partners to our clients, pushing the boundaries of performance and excel in creating high profitability strategies and processes that are measurable and result oriented. We work with some of the best in the industry to deliver optimum results. Newsroom AI, Accelerate, AdOnMo and Jukin Media are some of our key partners who have embarked on this journey with us.”
Prrincey Roy is one of the most respected and senior members of the digital ad sales world, and is no stranger to leadership roles. Her expertise lies in sales and she has an impeccable track record of leading innumerable revenue teams. With over two decades of experience creating new revenue streams, she has displayed strong analytical and leadership skills.
Prrincey is passionate about digital media and has evolved as a digital pioneer in the industry, with numbers to prove.