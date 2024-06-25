Times Network commemorates Digit magazine's 23rd anniversary with the launch of Digit’s AI-Q

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Digit.in has also launched Digi-AI-zed, a new section on its website that provides a source for AI-related news and reviews.
Times Network, India's broadcast and digital network commemorates Digit magazine's 23rd anniversary with the launch of an AI offering, Digit’s AI-Q (AI Quotient), a standardised measure of AI performance for consumer electronics in the publishing industry.
Digit was recently acquired by Times Network, bolstering its continued investment in its digital publishing business, which already reaches over 110 million monthly active users and garners more than 1 billion monthly video views.
Powering its commitment to innovation with the latest technological advancements, in-depth testing, and analysis, Digit’s AI-Q (AI Quotient), is a proprietary scoring system that evaluates the AI capabilities of various devices including smartphones, laptops, televisions, etc. The AI-Q score enables users to understand the AI specifications in their gadgets, helping them make informed decisions. The AI Quotient is derived from an extensive testing process involving 80 AI and Computer Vision tests executed on the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of devices.
These tests cover various aspects such as Object Recognition/Classification, Semantic Segmentation, Parallel Object Recognition, Optical Character Recognition, Object Tracking, Image & Video Processing, Face Recognition, Camera Scene Detection, Natural Language Processing, and more. The stringent benchmarking process examines over 180 different aspects of AI performance, including speed, accuracy, and initialisation time, ensuring a thorough and holistic evaluation.
Commenting on this, Rohit Chadda, president & COO - Digital, Times Network said, “We acquired Digit as part of our strategic growth initiatives and are poised to drive it into its next phase of growth. AI-Q is truly a groundbreaking innovation of our time and sets a new benchmark showcasing Digit’s thought leadership in the Technology industry. With the rise of Generative AI and its integration into all kinds of devices, Digit empowers users to understand the true AI capabilities of their gadgets. Our stringent benchmarking process, involving 80 models and more than 180 aspects of AI performance, ensures a comprehensive evaluation of speed, accuracy, and initialisation time.”
As part of its continuous effort to empower consumers with latest information, Digit.in has introduced Digi-AI-zed, a new segment on its website.
This section will serve as a comprehensive source for all AI-related news and reviews, catering to both users and industry leaders seeking the latest advancements in AI technology.