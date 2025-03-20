Times Network consolidates English news operations

Times Network, a broadcast network, is undertaking a strategic realignment of its English news portfolio. As part of this strategic realignment, Mirror Now will be merged into Times Now, an English news channel. This integration aims to further strengthen Times Now’s editorial expertise.
Times Network aims to drive growth and innovation while maintaining journalistic integrity. The network seeks to create a strong newsroom environment that supports talent and impactful storytelling.
Times Now Navbharat, part of Times Network, focuses on action-oriented journalism in Hindi news. ET Now and ET Now Swadesh provide business and financial news with expert analysis.