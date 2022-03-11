Times Network is Goafest 2022’s presenting sponsor

The annual industry event will be held on May 5, 6 and 7 at the Grand Hyatt Goa.
Times Network has come on board Goafest 2022 as the presenting sponsor, the organising committee has announced. Goafest, the apex industry event that celebrates milestones in the Indian media and advertising industry, will be held on May 5, 6 and 7 at the Grand Hyatt Goa.
M K Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network, said, “We are truly excited that after a gap of a couple of years, Goafest is coming back. And, I’m sure it will be the biggest yet, considering the fact that most of us have been restrained by the (COVID) pandemic all this while and are literally straining at the leash to be let out. I am particularly looking forward to the event as Times Network is once again returning as the presenting sponsor of this most awaited advertising festival in South Asia.”
Prasanth Kumar, vice president at the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), and CEO South Asia, Group M Media, added, “It is wonderful to have Times Network as the presenting sponsor, yet again. Goafest is a platform where great work is reflected and thought leadership is demonstrated. Having such an opportunity to be inspired and learn is incredibly valuable to all of us. We look forward to having yet another wonderful Goafest.”
Jaideep Gandhi, chairman, Goafest 2022 organising committee, had this to say, “Times Network has been associated with almost every edition of Goafest from its inception, in some way or the other. It is our pleasure to welcome back Times Network as the presenting sponsor in the 15th year of the festival.”