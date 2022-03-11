Times Network is Goafest 2022’s presenting sponsor

M K Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network, said, “We are truly excited that after a gap of a couple of years, Goafest is coming back. And, I’m sure it will be the biggest yet, considering the fact that most of us have been restrained by the (COVID) pandemic all this while and are literally straining at the leash to be let out. I am particularly looking forward to the event as Times Network is once again returning as the presenting sponsor of this most awaited advertising festival in South Asia.”