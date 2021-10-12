Times Network partners Yupp TV to launch Times Now Navbharat and ET NOW Swadesh in US, Canada and key international markets

Gaining unprecedented support and trust of country’s top influencers, viewers and advertisers alike, Times Now Navbharat and ET NOW Swadesh with its unique propositions has sharply differentiated itself from other legacy players in the category. Staying true to its ethos, Ab Badelga Bharat, Banega Navbharat, Times Now Navbharat has redefined the way Hindi television news is consumed. With a firm belief that News has the power to transform and create impact for a better society, the channel within a short span, has been able to induce resolution through its action-oriented and incisive journalism, sharp & balanced analysis that’s reflected in the channel’s unflinching news reportage. Catering to entrepreneurs, traders, corporates & every Indian citizen, ET NOW Swadesh that leads with the mission, Badho Desh Ke Saath, presents a line-up of compelling content, that is set to empower, engage and educate viewers with financial knowledge to weave their growth to India’s success story.