Tips Music signs deal with music streaming platform JioSaavn

Talking about the partnership with the digital music-streaming platform, Kumar Taurani, Managing Director - Tips Industries Ltd. (Music) said, “We are delighted to partner with JioSaavn. This collaboration has allowed us to connect with newer sets of fans and give them a taste of the diverse music that Tips Music has to offer. With a legacy spanning over two decades and counting, our content catalogue is extensive and comprehensive, featuring genres such as Bollywood, Indipop, ghazals, devotional content, and more. We are looking forward to working with JioSaavn to expand this engagement with our music lovers around the world and also create exciting opportunities for our music artists."