To lure viewers, &flix offers 'First Day, First Show' movie premieres, even before the US

Go back five or seven years, English movies and TV channels were the main sources of (English) entertainment, along with theatres, for consumers. With time and more channels entering the space, the 'same time as the US' promise became their standout aspect. You could now catch the latest episode of your favourite TV show, or movie premiere, at the same time as the US viewers. You no longer had to wait for a week, or two, as was the case earlier.