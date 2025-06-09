TOI announces the return of Mumbai Mirror as a daily

Mumbai Mirror, a tabloid newspaper, has resumed daily publication. The newspaper, which previously operated as a daily, will now be available Monday through Sunday.

The publication's return aims to cover local news and events in Mumbai. It will focus on reported stories and commentary relevant to the city.

Content sections returning to the paper include a sex advice column, which has been reimagined for current audiences, and a gossip section covering local figures and events. The paper also plans to feature reporting on sports, culture, and local city moments. Additionally, the new run will include a personal finance section offering advice, alongside content related to relationships, health, and personal development.

Mumbai Mirror states its intention to maintain an unfiltered approach to reporting. The newspaper will be distributed in key areas across Mumbai, including Central Mumbai, Bandra, Andheri, and the Western suburbs. The publication also positions itself as a medium for local advertisers targeting specific neighborhoods in Mumbai.

“Mumbai Mirror has always been more than a newspaper — it’s been the city’s swagger, soul, and street-smart voice. Sharp, fearless, and unapologetically local. Even during its pause, the love never faded. Our research tells us young Mumbaikars still crave credible, hyperlocal storytelling — and they trust print more than ever. Advertisers know this too: there’s no better way to reach Mumbai’s most switched-on, influential audiences. With Mumbai Mirror back in a bolder, edgier avatar, the city just got its favourite habit — and its most powerful media weapon — back, said Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO & ED (Publishing), Bennett, Coleman & Co.

“The return of Mumbai Mirror isn’t just great news for readers, it’s a game-changer for Clients who want to make a mark in Mumbai. With our unmatched hyperlocal coverage and footprint, brands have a direct line into the homes and hearts of Mumbaikars. This is the platform where local voices, neighbourhood businesses, and homegrown heroes find their spotlight. We’re excited to partner with Clients who want to make real connections with the heart of Mumbai”, said Surinder Chawla, president (Response), Bennett, Coleman & Co.

“As a brand, Mumbai Mirror is deeply rooted in the city's rhythm. We are thrilled to bring it back in a bolder, edgier avatar. With content that reflects the city and its vibe, made by reporters, writers, columnists, trend spotters who understand the city’s pulse very well, we are sure the brand will get the city talking and will become the loudest, most impactful voice of the maximalist city and its people”: Subhayu Bagchi, brand head (languages & Mumbai Mirror), Bennett, Coleman Co.