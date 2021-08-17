Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in July 2021

Samsung Galaxy grabbed the top spot followed by Dell and OPPO Reno6.
· Only advertisements published on YouTube in July 2021 are considered.
· The overall audience sentiment that is mentioned below each advertisement is based on the number of views, likes, dislikes, watch time, and comments.
· All ads are as per the tracking done through Vidooly's advertisement search engine.
· All the stats here are updated on August 7.
Here are the most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in July 2021
1. Samsung #GalaxyA225G. Guaranteed 5G access with 11 band support
Samsung India launched its Galaxy A22 5g smartphone device that is equipped with faster internet technology to support hassle-free downloading, gaming and streaming. The 15 second advertisement on YouTube is a basic feature highlighting video that has a subtle jingle along with visuals of the handset and details of its specialties. This introductory ad for the smartphone also informs viewers about support for up to two years for OS upgrades that come along with the product.
2. The Journey | Explore Tech Solutions on Dell.co.in
Dell India took audiences through a visual journey of their services that resolve most technological issues for businesses. The ad starts with a professional launching a toy car that personifies Dell’s latitude 9420 with Intel, Evo, vPro platforms. It passes through busy roads with bigger real cars at traffic, uncertain rain and checks posts that signify the running of a growing company that has to deal with several starting problems, market competitions, and other unpredicted problems on the way. Dell promises a varied range of solutions and assistance for the customers from their expert advisors in this 30 second video ad on YouTube.
3. OPPO Reno6 Series 5G | Bokeh Flare Portrait Video
Yet another stunning video ad by a leading smart device brand. The OPPO Reno6 series 5G handset is advertised to be a master in photography tools and filters. The ad is specially created to highlight the best features of the phone such as video making with Bokeh flare filters in portrait mode.
The ad shows some young people hanging around an unusual place and then it pans across the area to show that it is an aeroplane that appears to be in wrecks. One of the friends sits on the wing of the plane and lightens up the flight with cherry light decoration that adds up to their video making. The video is captured in the OPPO Reno series 5G mobile that is crystal clear with great bokeh effects in video being made by the lights in the background.
4. FIRSTCRY MOAS SALES | FUSS NOW | INSTALL NOW | MOM OF ALL SALES
The fun ad by Firstcry India advertises the brand's mother of all sales that is meant for parents of toddlers and children. This video ad features children who show off their gifts bought for them by their mothers. It is a sale that provides up to 70 per cent discount on all their products. Children speak to each other about getting dozens of t-shirts, shoes, dresses with matching headbands, sunglasses and counting.
5. Tap to pay with Visa. Cashless Confidence
Visa India, advertises their tap to pay feature with visa debit/credit cards up to INR 5000. The ad features Indian badminton player PV Sindhu who has won the bronze medal for the country in Olympics. It shows Sindhu visiting regular places such as the grocery store, petrol pumps and restaurants where she proceeds to pay when people around tap their visa cards for easy transactions as a token of appreciation for the champion.
They repeat the slogan “You tap for India; we tap for you” as they complete payments for her. The company launched the ad to let their audience know that they are the worldwide sponsors for the Olympic games Tokyo 2020 and that PV Sindhu be cheered for the same with the hashtag #SmashitSindhu.
6. #TeekaUmeedKa | Ghadi Detergent
The ad features an old man discussing the vaccination in his village and the doctor arrives with complete preparation but the people are hesitant to take the dose. The village people depend on social media forwards and fake news like in real life and deny taking the precautions. The old man goes first to take the injection while others try to educate him about many health hazards associated with it.
The doctor informs them that years back when he was born someone told his father that giving him polio vaccination drops will leave him infertile for ages. Later it is shown that because of the wrong decision the doctor suffered from polio disease hence asked everyone to not repeat the mistake that his father did upon listening to fake information from random sources.
7. How to turn your store into a super store | Feat. ICICI Bank Super Merchant Current Account
ICICI Bank advertises its super merchant current account that enhances the efficiency of stores that earlier faced many issues with customers and payments. With the facilities provided by the merchant current account at ICICI Bank, stores can go online and stay open to more business opportunities compared to their earlier ways.
The shops can have online payments, transactions up to 25 lakhs, get orders online, etc. People can now make payments through various gateways, tap, scan or take the help of UPI ids to complete the payments making it a smoother system. The ad features popular actor Saurabh Shukla as the late father and founder of the shop who returns to debate about the upgrade with his son who explains all the valid points to him.
8. Yamaha FZ-X | Ride Free
Yamaha Motors India advertises their new motorbike the Yamaha FZ-X for the young generation who are tech-savvy, energetic and love road trips. The bike is loaded with all modern-day features and facilities to make the riding experience hassle-free and smooth. It highlights features like side stand, off switch, bi-functional LED, LCD meter, front forks boot, sturdy under cowl, 150cc fl blue core engine, power socket for charging, call and SMS alerts, etc. The ad is inspiring as well as fun to see the hints of retro design on the bike.
9. IKEA Sale is now on!
The furniture and home décor brand Ikea published the ad to inform its viewers regarding the sale that went live. The ad showed a wide range of products such as beds, couches, sofa sets, showpieces, pillows and much more household necessities that were on a 50% discount sale. Ikea being a popular customer-oriented company is loved for its affordable products that are good in quality too.
10. OPPO Reno6 5G | India's First Live Sale | 27th & 28th July
OPPO India launched the ad featuring celebrities Shibani Dandekar, Kenny Sebastian and Rajiv Makhani to roll the drums for India’s first live sale of Oppo Reno6 5G. The ad shows the personalities explaining the sale that will be live and will provide a live product experience with exclusive limited period offers to the viewers. The date and time were also announced by them and the ad was kept simple with few pointers to be mentioned by the faces.