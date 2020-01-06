TRAI amends tariff order: Broadcasters fume, MSOs neutral, customers to pay less

While it is clear that the NCF of Rs 130 per month remains the way it was, to reduce the price-rise, the TRAI has come up with a few other tariff-related amendments which left the broadcasters fuming. TRAI in its amendments to the new tariff order mandated that the sum of the a-la-carte rates of the pay channels (MRP) forming part of a bouquet, shall in no case exceed one and half times the rate of the bouquet of which such pay channels are a part. It added that, the a-la-carte rates of each pay channel (MRP), forming part of a bouquet, shall in no case exceed three times the average rate of a pay channel of the bouquet of which such pay channel is a part. Additionally, the Authority decided that only those channels which are having MRP of Rs.12 or less will be permitted to be part of the bouquet offered by broadcasters.