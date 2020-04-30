TRAI attempts to cut down broadcasters' hold in BARC from 60% to 16%

Before we get into TRAI's recommendations regarding the governing council, it is important to understand the current dynamics under which BARC functions. At this stage, BARC India's revenue stands at around Rs 300 crore, out of which about Rs 265 crore comes from the broadcasters. Of the remaining Rs 35 crore, AAAI contributes a part, and the lion’s share is earned through other sources, like reports, consultation... Broadcasters pay 0.8 per cent of their advertising revenue to BARC, and if sources are to be believed, then they want it to be reduced. The auditor collects the data from 44,000-metre homes, while its predecessor TAM used to do so through 8,000 homes, out of which, 7,000 were in urban India. It is worth mentioning here that BARC in five years manage to increase the panel homes by more than five times of what TAM could throughout its existence.