TRAI reports a loss of 1.32 million pay subscribers for DTH in July-September 2023

The total active subscriber base has decreased from 65.50 million in QE June 2023 to 64.18 million in QE September 2023.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.
The report provides a broad perspective of the telecom services in India and presents the key parameters and growth trends of the telecom services as well as cable TV, DTH and radio broadcasting services in India for the period covering July to September, 2023 compiled mainly on the basis of information furnished by the service providers.
As per the report, DTH attained a total active subscriber base of around 64.18 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This is in addition to the subscribers of the DD Free Dish (free DTH services of Doordarshan). The total active subscriber base has decreased from 65.50 million in QE June 2023 to 64.18 million in QE September 2023.
Since the introduction of DTH sector in the year 2003, Indian DTH (direct-to-home) services have displayed a phenomenal growth. During the QE September 30, 2023, there were 4 pay DTH service providers in the country.
The advertisement revenue reported by FM radio operators during the quarter ending September 30, 2023 in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels is Rs 408.37 crore as against Rs 389.97 crore in respect of 388 private FM Radio channels for the previous quarter. The report also states that 465 community radio stations are operational for the quarter ending in September 2023.
As per the broadcasters reporting in pursuance of the Tariff Order dated March 3, 2017, as amended, out of 904 permitted satellite TV channels which are available for downlinking in India, there are 361 satellite pay TV channels as on September 30, 2023. Out of 361 pay channels, 257 are SD satellite pay TV channels and 104 are HD satellite pay TV channels.