Travelxp forays into OTT with Travelxp Red

“Travelxp has always been known for breaking boundaries. We launched the world’s first 4K HDR Channel in 2016, and now the world’s first 4K HDR Travel OTT Platform, with Travelxp Watch. We are delighted to bring the power of 4K HDR to our Indian fanbase. The OTT Market in India has really warmed up over the last year, with many new and legacy players going the digital route. This has been a project in the works for nearly two years now, we wanted to get it right with regards to the entire customer experience, and we are extremely ecstatic with the initial response. In a period where travel is going to see a big resurgence, Travelxp is going to be at the heart of supporting the travel recovery with the power of content,” remarked Prashant Chothani, the founder CEO of Travelxp 4K | HD.