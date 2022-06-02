Tremendous scope for everyone to grow with and without sports content: Voot Select’s Ferzad Palia

SVoD platform Voot Select has a new four-episode docu-series based on the 2020/21 India tour of Australia, titled 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum'.
Voot Select was launched just a month before the entire world was put under lockdown because of a raging pandemic. In its first year, one million people became paid users of the platform. Two years on, Voot Select has experimented with a variety of content, from 24-hour live streams, exclusive access for paid subscribers ahead of the AVoD premier, and has been building a sports content portfolio too.
Ferzad Palia, head, SVoD and international business, Viacom18, speaks to afaqs! about learnings from these experiments, how the pandemic benefitted the platform, and more.
Edited excerpts:
The platform is a little over two years old now, what have been some areas of growth and what is driving this growth?
In February 2021, we had announced that we were the fastest platform to reach one million paid subscribers. Since then, we have seen manifold growth. We have been fortunate that our content and strategy have worked wonderfully well for us.
We have entered into new genres and got more aggressive on those that we were already strong on, whether it's reality TV, originals, the international slate. Our Kannada play is also working very well for us. So, it's been a great two years, from a learning and growth perspective, and we managed to do it efficiently, which is also extremely important in the business that we're in.
The last two years, especially 2020, and a big chunk of 2021 became a catalyst for the sampling of the OTT genre, in general. So, we have been beneficiaries of that audience pool swelling quicker than we would have expected.
And, the other part is whether you can bring people to you once, but if you don't have something that they like, they're not coming back. The proof of the pudding is that when they came, they liked something that you had. The holy grail for a subscription business is retention. Sometimes, terms that we don't talk about as much as we talk about customer acquisition is retention and churn. We've seen very encouraging signs both on an acquisition front and from a retention point of view as well, which could only happen if your offering is working.
Video streaming platforms that have sports content, stand apart from the rest because of this exclusive content to which they own rights. Analysts say platforms that have sports content can't be easily dislodged from their pole positions. You have a fair number of such sports properties, is that an area you wish to focus more on and strengthen?
Sports is a space we experimented in very recently. About 6-8 months back is when we started with the three European leagues — Serie A, League 1, La Liga — and the NBA. Now, more recently, we have all the badminton tournaments, football and other premium sports like the ATP masters, on the platform.
For us, it's really been an experiment with the properties that we've had on the platform. The kind of response that we got with Thomas Cup semifinals and finals was that very different kinds of audiences came to the platform and sampled various other content and are sticking around with us. We are very well geared up, from a product and technology point of view. Our experiment with sports over the last few months has been from a content perspective.
Having said that, I don't think the game is about one platform dislodging another, in all honesty, because video streaming is not one of those categories where either you win or somebody else wins, as it is in some other categories.
Right now, consumers use multiple apps. Of course, beyond a point, the consumer will make a finite number of choices. But right now, the industry is not at that stage. And, I don't expect it to be there for a long time. There is tremendous scope for everyone to grow with and without sports content.
You have tried out various formats, from 24-hour live to a special 24-hour window for paying users with 'Bigg Boss OTT'. What have been some of the learnings?
I have to admit that 'Bigg Boss OTT' was a much bigger success than any of us really thought it could be. It was such a big success that our platform crashed in the first half hour. We had hundreds of thousands on a particular stream at the same time. What we learnt from our experiments is that there is a lot more that we need to do at our back-end to make our platform stronger. These are all the learnings that you only get, once you do it.
There are several new video streaming distribution solutions, from DTH tie-ups, telco tie-ups and some other independent offers too. How have you benefited from this evolution in the distribution space?
In a market like India and many others, there is no option for it to be only direct-to-consumer. It will be a combination of D2C and distribution partners. The ratios will differ in various markets, based on price point, distribution strength of a partner and tech integration. These partnerships are not easy to pull off, in terms of integrations as well.
There are potentially 150 million television households, which could become video streaming households. For D2C to reach all 150 million homes, is very difficult. And, that's where the balance comes in. When you partner with those who have significant distribution strength, with which sort of complementary offering, whether that is broadband, telecom or DTH, you stand to reach a larger section of the audience.
The balance between D2C and B2B2C is critical for a player. Because in our business, it is very important to be able to know a lot more about the customer, to customise experiences. That is where it becomes extremely important to partner with the right people, while making sure that we are not just going out for the width of reach, but also for a very correctly created integration, which allows the best possible user experience.