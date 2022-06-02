Tremendous scope for everyone to grow with and without sports content: Voot Select’s Ferzad Palia

The platform is a little over two years old now, what have been some areas of growth and what is driving this growth?

In February 2021, we had announced that we were the fastest platform to reach one million paid subscribers. Since then, we have seen manifold growth. We have been fortunate that our content and strategy have worked wonderfully well for us.

We have entered into new genres and got more aggressive on those that we were already strong on, whether it's reality TV, originals, the international slate. Our Kannada play is also working very well for us. So, it's been a great two years, from a learning and growth perspective, and we managed to do it efficiently, which is also extremely important in the business that we're in.

The last two years, especially 2020, and a big chunk of 2021 became a catalyst for the sampling of the OTT genre, in general. So, we have been beneficiaries of that audience pool swelling quicker than we would have expected.

And, the other part is whether you can bring people to you once, but if you don't have something that they like, they're not coming back. The proof of the pudding is that when they came, they liked something that you had. The holy grail for a subscription business is retention. Sometimes, terms that we don't talk about as much as we talk about customer acquisition is retention and churn. We've seen very encouraging signs both on an acquisition front and from a retention point of view as well, which could only happen if your offering is working.