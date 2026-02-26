Truecaller taps Integrated Media Tech to scale ad footprint

Truecaller has announced a reseller partnership with Integrated Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., a Srishti Media Group company, aimed at expanding its advertising business across India, with a focus on tier two markets.
Under the collaboration, Integrated Media Tech will support the growth of Truecaller Ads by enabling brands and agencies to use the platform’s advertising formats. The partnership seeks to help regional and mid market advertisers deliver contextual and data driven messaging to Truecaller’s user base.
The company said Integrated Media Tech’s advertiser relationships and regional presence are expected to drive adoption of Truecaller Ads and improve utilisation of its native ad placements.
Hemant Arora, vice president and global head of Truecaller Ad Business, said, “As Truecaller Ads continues to evolve into an intelligent, intent driven engagement platform for brands, expanding our advertising footprint across India remains a key strategic priority."
"Partnering with Integrated Media Tech enables us to deepen our engagement with advertisers through a team that brings strong market understanding and execution capabilities. Together, we aim to empower brands to connect with consumers through relevant, trust led advertising experiences while driving measurable outcomes.”
Mandeep Malhotra, founder and CEO, Integrated Media Tech, added, “Truecaller’s ad formats provide brands with a powerful opportunity to engage audiences within a credible and high attention environment. We are pleased to partner with Truecaller to extend these capabilities to advertisers across India. By leveraging our strong relationships and market expertise, we look forward to helping brands unlock new growth opportunities through innovative, data driven advertising solutions.”
The companies said the partnership is part of Truecaller’s broader strategy to build local alliances and strengthen its mobile advertising presence in India.