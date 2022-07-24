TV ad volumes grew by 73% in May 2022: TAM AdEx report

The report found that overall ad volumes on TV doubled in May 2022, as compared to May 2021.
According to TAM's latest AdEx report, TV ad volumes have been growing. The ad volumes during May 2022 doubled, increasing by almost 73%, as compared to May 2021. The report also found that the fourth week of May witnessed the highest ad volume growth, as compared to the four weeks of May 2021.
There were 190 categories that saw growth in TV ad volumes in May 2022. Specifically, toilet cleaners and soap were the top two categories that maintained growth rates.
Jewellers' retail outlets category was the one that saw the highest surge, in terms of ad volumes, with its growth at 12x compared to May 2021. This category was followed by the paints, which grew 7.4x during May 2022, as compared to last year.
Reckitt, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Brooke Bond Lipton were among the top three advertisers during both May 2022 and May 2021. This year saw the top 10 advertisers grab 35% of the ad volumes.
In May 2022, the top ad category was bicycles. The top exclusive advertiser was Myntra designs and the top exclusive brand was Lizol All in 1 cleaner.
You can read the full report below: