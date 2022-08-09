TV ad volumes up 47% in Jan-Jun 2022: TAM AdEx

The leading sector during the period was food and beverage, with 22% ad volumes share.
TAM AdEx has released its half-yearly report - from January to June 2022 - for television advertising. According to the report, TV ad volumes increased by 47% during the period, over the same duration in 2020. The ad volumes increased by 3%, compared to January-June 2021.
The leading sector during January to June 2022 was food and beverage (F&B), with 22% ad volume share, followed by the service sector, with 16% share. Four out of the top 10 sectors remained in the same position in both 2022 and 2021, which is rank 1, 6, 7 and 8.
The data showed that the top 10 categories list together added 27% share of ad volumes in January to June 2022. Toilet/floor cleaners displaced toilet soaps in the top 10 category during the period.
Additionally, FMCG players ruled the list of the top 10 advertisers, with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) leading the way. HUL, Reckitt and Brooke Bond Lipton India remained the top three advertisers in January to June 2021 and January to June 2022.
As per the report, there were 9,000-plus brands on television during January to June 2022. Five out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt and three were from HUL. Altogether, the top 10 brands contributed 8% share of TV ad volumes.
The data also showed that aerated soft drink category saw the highest increase in ad secondages, with a growth of 45%, followed by corporate/brand image, with 2.3 times growth during January to June 2022, as compared to January to June 2021.