TV advertising embraces digital in Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards 2022

In first place in the TV category, Mitre 10’s “With you all the way” spot is a stand out example of a product demo that is natural and maintains the flow of the ad. Jules Lloyd-Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Mitre 10, commented: “‘With you all the way’ is a promise of partnership. We’re there to help our customers build confidence in their ability to get the job done right. With a touch of humour thrown in, the ad creative reflects that promise and centres on our greatest asset – our people. Leaning into that differentiator, the aim was to take us from retailer to trusted project partner for our customers, really inspiring them to love where they live, work and play. We’re so pleased the ad has landed so well with Kiwi customers and we’re honoured to see the campaign recognised internationally in the Creative Effectiveness Awards.”