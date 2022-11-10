TV channels to air 30 minutes of 'National Interest' content daily

It is mandated as per the newly approved ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022’.
The Centre has made it mandatory for broadcasters to air content of national and public interest for 30 minutes everyday, as per the newly approved ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022’.
Channels have been given eight themes for creation of content- education and spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, welfare of women, welfare of the weaker sections of the society, protection of environment and of cultural heritage and national integration. According to the government, airwaves are public property and need to be used in the best interest of society.
Though it came into effect from November 9, the channels will be given time to conceptualise and create such content.
Updated after 11 years, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approved the guidelines on Wednesday. The guidelines were first issued in 2005 and then revised in 2011.
The guidelines also did away with seeking permission for live telecast of events though prior intimation would be necessary. It now allows Indian teleports to uplink foreign channels. It also makes it mandatory for any channel to seek "prior approval" of the I&B Ministry before appointing a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Director or Designated Partner.