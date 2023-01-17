TV news saw 2% drop in ad volumes in 2022, over 2021: report

Hindi news topped, with more than 30% share of the news genre’s ad volumes in 2022 and 2021, reveals TAM AdEx report.
The TAM AdEx 'Advertising in news genre rewind 2022' report reveals that last year witnessed a slight drop of 2% in ad volumes, over 2021. However, when compared with 2019, the ad volumes showed a growth of 14%. The highest increase in ad volumes, since 2018, was observed in 2021.
The first quarter of 2022 witnessed the highest ad volumes. The lowest share of news genre was during June-July 2022. The ad volumes started picking up again, post-July 2022, i.e., during the festive period.
As per the report, in 2018, news genre reached its peak (at 30%). It increased again in 2020, as a result of the COVID pandemic, and then gradually started to drop. Due to a combined 3% boost in ad volumes across other genres, news saw a 2% decline in 2022.
Hindi news topped, with more than 30% share of the news genre’s ad volumes in 2022 and 2021. Three out of top five subgenres retained their ranks in 2022. Tamil and Telugu news swapped their positions. The top five subgenres accounted for around 65% share of ad volumes during both periods.
Services sector was ranked first, followed by food & beverages. Building, industrial & land materials/equipments, and household products saw positive rank shift. The top 10 sector added 79% share to TV news ad volumes.
Among brands, Reckitt retained its first position, while Hindustan Unilever (HUL) slid down to the third place. Patanjali Ayurved, Mahashiya Di Hatti, Ultratech Cement and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart were the new entrants in the Top 10 advertisers list.
The top 100 advertisers accounted for 50% share of overall news genre advertising.