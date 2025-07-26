TV Today Q1 net profit at Rs 7.39 crore, rises 19.5% QoQ

TV Today Network posted a net profit of Rs 7.39 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a 19.5% rise compared to Rs 6.17 crore reported in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, TV Today Network’s profit dropped 86.37% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The fall comes as the company faced a high base effect from the same period last year, when it had reported Rs 51.38 crore in net profit, supported by robust election-season advertising.

TV Today Network posted Rs 197.19 crore in revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a 36.22% decline compared to Rs 309.22 crore in the same period last year. The drop is largely due to the elevated base in Q1FY25, which saw a spike in ad spends during the election season.

On a sequential basis, TV Today Network’s revenue from operations declined to Rs 197.19 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This marks a 20.8% drop from Rs 249.17 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter.