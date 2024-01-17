TV18’s News business records 23% revenue jump in Q3FY24

The increase in the revenue comes on the back of the network’s strong viewership gains and leading positions in key markets with CNBC TV18 (over 80% viewership share), News18 India (13.8% evening primetime viewership share) and CNN-News18 (33.2% viewership share) being the number one channels in their respective segments. The news network also has leadership in three regional markets, including UP/Uttarakhand, Bihar/Jharkhand, and Gujarat.