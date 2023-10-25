TV18’s news business registers 20% revenue growth in Q2 FY24

It posted a revenue of Rs 104 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal, as compared to Rs 87 crore for the same period last fiscal.
TV18’s news business has registered a solid 20% revenue growth in the second quarter of the current financial year. The network registered a revenue of Rs 357 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, as compared to Rs 298 crore for the same period last fiscal.
The increase in the revenue comes on the back of strong viewership, says the network.
The digital news business of TV18 and Network18, which includes brands such as Moneycontrol, Firstpost, cnbctv18.com and news18.com, also saw a 20% growth in revenue. It posted a revenue of Rs 104 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal, as compared to Rs 87 crore for the same period last fiscal.
In Q1 FY24 also, the TV news network registered 26% revenue growth, as compared to Q1 FY23.
“TV news network delivered a strong growth in advertising revenue despite the continued weakness in advertising environment. The revenue growth was underpinned by the strong viewership share that the network has achieved which has helped it to improve pricing across the network. TV18’s sharp focus on building IP- events business has also helped it drive growth in revenue,” the company said in its results announcement.