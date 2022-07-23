TV9 Bharatvarsh to be helmed by Deep Upadhyay - editor, convergence and strategy

Rahul Chaudhary will assist in day-to-day news operations at TV9 Bharatvarsh.
The TV9 Network continues to expand. The recent new launches from the Network include Money9 – India’s 1st multilingual and multimedia Personal Finance App and News9 Plus – India’s 1st OTT English News Magazine.
To keep up with the growth pace, the management has decided to synergize broadcast and digital businesses. Accordingly, the editorial function of TV9 Bharatvarsh Channel comes under the leadership of Deep Upadhyay, Editor, Convergence & Strategy.
Sant Prasad Rai, the erstwhile Managing Editor of TV9 Bharatvarsh has been relieved from his day to day newsroom responsibilities with immediate effect. Deep will be supported by Rahul Chaudhary in managing the day to day newsroom operations for the time being.