TV9 employees to get a pay hike with retrospective effect

Apart from the increment, the network will also be conducting an annual appraisal in March 2021.
TV9 has announced an increment for its employees with retrospective effect from April 2020. The announcement was made in an internal email by Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network.
Apart from the flat percentage increase in salaries, TV9 will also be conducting an annual appraisal in March 2021. The media network’s move comes at a time when Indian media households are inching closer towards business recovery and restoration of salaries. Top media companies resorted to temporarily reducing salaries and laying off employees to wade through the COVID crisis.
“I am proud to say that at TV9 network we never allowed that (salary cuts and layoffs) to happen, despite the pressures,” Das wrote, adding that arrears will also be released before Diwali.