TV9 Network bags 38 metals, ABP News wins most Golds at afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian news broadcasting, the 2nd edition of the afaqs! Proudly presented in collaboration with our esteemed partners: Gold Partner ABP News and News Partner Aaj Tak, The Future of News Awards emerged into a milestone event. Held at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, the awards brought together the crème de la crème of the TV and online video news industry to explore the future of news in a digital age.