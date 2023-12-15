TV9 Network bags 38 metals, ABP News wins most Golds at afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023

TV9 Bharatvarsh, News9 Plus, Money9, and TV9 Digital win big for the network, with ABP News, The Quint, and Amar Ujala Web Services close behind.
In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian news broadcasting, the 2nd edition of the afaqs! Proudly presented in collaboration with our esteemed partners: Gold Partner ABP News and News Partner Aaj Tak, The Future of News Awards emerged into a milestone event. Held at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, the awards brought together the crème de la crème of the TV and online video news industry to explore the future of news in a digital age.
Recognising excellence in TV and online video news
The Future of News Awards, segmented into four super categories and 20 subcategories, celebrated excellence in both TV and online video news. This year's awards, open exclusively to English and Hindi news channels, recognised outstanding achievements in Programming, Design and Packaging and Marketing.
Beyond these three super categories, this year’s event also introduced Personal Achievement Awards under which were categories such as Best Anchor, Best News Reporter, and Best Videographer.
The judging process, as is always the case with afaqs! awards, was conducted with the utmost fairness and transparency. Entries were meticulously reviewed by a distinguished jury comprising professionals from advertising, marketing, and media. This ensured that the awards truly honoured the best in the industry.
TV9 Network dominates afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023
In a resounding display of excellence, TV9 Network emerged as the undisputed leader at the Awards 2023, securing a staggering 38 metals, including 14 Golds, distributed across its diverse channels. Notably, TV9 Bharatvarsh took centre stage with an impressive haul of 22 metals, including 5 Golds, showcasing supremacy in a diverse range of categories.
In a parallel commendable performance, ABP News secured a notable nine metals, which included six Golds - more than any other single channel.
Amar Ujala Web Services, Business Standard, HerZindagi, Jagran New Media, and TV9 Digital made a significant statement, showcasing a clear focus on Gold metals. Their outstanding performances resulted in them winning four, two, one, and one metal(s), respectively, all of which were Gold.
Winners of the 2nd Edition of afaqs! The Future of News Awards
The following brands emerged as the champions at the 2nd edition of afaqs! The Future of News Awards, securing their place at the pinnacle of news broadcasting excellence:
TV9 Bharatvarsh (TV9 Network) (22 metals):
Best Channel Promo (Single) (Gold)
Best Anchor (Bronze and Bronze)
Best News Reporter (Gold, Silver, and Bronze)
Best Videographer (Gold, Silver, and Bronze)
Best Breaking News Story (Gold)
Best Business Programme (Gold)
Best Coverage of Social Issues (Silver and Bronze)
Best Current Affairs Programme (Bronze)
Best Follow-up Reporting (Silver)
Best Investigative Reporting (Silver and Bronze)
Best Prime Time Show (Silver and Bronze)
Best Rural Reporting (Silver)
Best Talk Show (Bronze and Bronze)
News9 Plus (TV9 Network) (11 metals):
Best Breaking News Story (Gold)
Best Business Programme (Silver)
Best Coverage of Entertainment (Gold)
Best Coverage of Fashion & Lifestyle (Silver and Silver)
Best Coverage of Social Issues (Silver)
Best Current Affairs Programme (Gold)
Best Follow-up Reporting (Gold)
Best Investigative Reporting (Gold)
Best Rural Reporting (Silver)
Best Talk Show (Silver)
ABP News (9 metals):
Best Set Design (Gold)
Best Use of Infographics in a News Story (Gold)
Best Anchor (Gold and Silver)
Best Coverage of Entertainment (Gold and Silver)
Best Investigative Reporting (Gold)
Best Prime Time Show (Gold)
Best Talk Show (Silver)
The Quint (7 metals):
Best Coverage of Social Issues (Gold)
Best Follow-up Reporting (Bronze)
Best Inquiry into Fake News (Gold)
Best Investigative Reporting (Gold and Bronze)
Best Rural Reporting (Gold)
Best Talk Show (Gold)
Money9 (TV9 Network) (5 metals):
Best Animated Show (Gold)
Best Breakfast Show (Gold)
Best Business Programme (Silver)
Best Current Affairs Programme (Silver)
Best Mobile Phone Story (Gold)
Jaano Junction (5 metals):
Best Breakfast Show (Gold)
Best Coverage of Social Issues (Bronze)
Best Mobile Phone Story (Gold, Silver, and Bronze)
Amar Ujala Web Services (4 metals):
Best Breakfast Show (Gold)
Best Current Affairs Programme (Gold)
Best Rural Reporting (Gold)
Best Talk Show (Gold)
Business Standard (2 metals):
Best Use of Infographics in a News Story (Gold)
Best Business Programme (Gold)
HerZindagi, Jagran New Media (1 metal):
Best Coverage of Fashion & Lifestyle (Gold)
TV9 Digital ( TV9 Network) (1 metal):
Best Coverage of Social Issues (Gold)
This diverse array of accomplishments underscores the competitive and dynamic nature of the news industry, with participants showcasing their dedication to excellence at the 2nd edition of the prestigious afaqs! The Future of News Awards.
Meet the esteemed Jury for afaqs! The Future of News Awards 2023
The entries in the 2nd edition received an impressive average score of 5.87, underscoring the high quality of submissions.
The panel of jurors included respected figures in the industry, each bringing their expertise to the evaluation process:
Ankit Desai, head - media, digital marketing and brand PR, Marico; Katha Pankaj Tara, head - brand and media, Zupee; Kunal Sharma, associate vice president - marketing and MT e-commerce, KRBL India Gate; Rajat Abbi, VP- global marketing, CMO- Greater India, Schneider Electric; Sabbas Joseph, founder and director, Wizcraft; Samir Sethi, VP and head of brand marketing, PolicyBazaar; Sujata Dwibedy, chief investment and trading officer, Dentsu, Amplifi; and Yatnesh Pandey, VP- marketing, Greenply.
