TV9 Network launches TV9 Bangla

Thanking the advertiser community for showing immense faith in TV9 Bangla, Chief Revenue Officer Amit Tripathi said: “We are proud to add another feather to our cap with TV9 Bangla. Thanks to our customer first approach and remarkable deliveries, we enjoy unstinted confidence of our advertisers which was further strengthened by the unprecedented success of TV9 Bharatvarsh. With the launch of TV9 Bangla, we look forward to providing our partners the best media solutions cutting across geographies and priority markets. We are delighted that our esteemed advertisers from all over the country have already given a thumbs up to our Bangla by committing their support for the channel from day one.”