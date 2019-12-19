TVF's Kota Factory in pole position at IMDb's list of top 10 series in India

“Entertainment fans in India are embracing streaming content more than ever, and for the first time, IMDb is thrilled to announce a year-end list celebrating the top customer-rated Indian television and web series,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO in a media statement. “IMDb users have identified TVF’s Kota Factory as their favorite show of the 2019. Sacred Games (#2) and Inside Edge (#9) have also resonated with fans – both series are in their second season and have each been nominated for International Emmy Awards,” he added.