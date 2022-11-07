No reversal of Twitter India's layoffs

As per media reports, Twitter is reversing some of its layoffs globally, however, the Indian employees will remain unaffected.
The social-media company, Twitter laid off close to 3,700 people on November 4 2022, only to reach out soon to many of these employees that they were either "fired in error" or "too essential" to the changes that CEO Elon Musk wants to make.
As part of a global job cut imposed by Twitter's new owner and sole director Musk to achieve economies of scale and make the $44 billion acquisition sustainable, the social media platform also fired its staff in India. The company sacked the entire marketing and communications team in India. However, these layoffs are not impacted in the Indian market and hence remain unaffected.
As per media reports, another of Musk's key early goals of adding verification check marks for members of its monthly subscription service is being delayed until November 9, 2022 to avoid potential chaos during the US midterm elections.