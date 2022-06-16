Two years since relaunch, SonyLIV has 18.2 million paying subscribers

South India is a strong market for the platform, with almost 30% of its subscription base coming from there. The original show 'Rocket Boys', which delves into the lives of scientists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, gets 50% of its viewership from the south. It has a major focus on two key markets, Tamil Nadu and Andhra-Telangana, followed by Kerala. It will be launching its south-focussed content in the second half of this year.