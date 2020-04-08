UFO Moviez decides to forego 100% salaries at MD, JMD level and 50-60% salary cut at leadership level

Considering the above & as part of its long-term business continuity plan and for the physical and mental wellbeing of employees, UFO Moviez, India’s largest cine media network, has decided to forego 100% salaries at MD, JMD level. Apart from this, the entire Leadership team at UFO has taken salary cuts going up to 50-60 % salary so that each and every member of its team is taken care off and will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure the wellbeing of its team and the society at large.

UFO firmly believes that the Show Must Go On, Come What May.