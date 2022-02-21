Ultimate Kho Kho appoints RISE Worldwide as exclusive Broadcast Production Partner and League consultant

Talking about the association, Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi said, “Our emphasis is to bring forth Kho-Kho’s new avatar and make it popular among the masses. We are delighted to welcome RISE Worldwide on-board. The game changes within seconds in this sport. It prepares the players to respond swiftly and in a different way, making them as dynamic as the sport itself. And this partnership will put major emphasis on the versatility within the coverage and creativity in providing uniqueness to different segments in the broadcast. I am also confident that with the coming together of Ultimate Kho Kho and RISE Worldwide, Kho-Kho is ready to take over India and the globe.”