Ultimate Table Tennis announces Viacom18 as exclusive media partner for Season 4

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to bring back world-class table tennis action to India in partnership with India’s premier sports network — Viacom18 as the exclusive media partner for Season 4. The partnership will see the league live-streamed on JioCinema and broadcasted on Sports18.
The franchise-based league — promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India, is scheduled from July 13 to 30 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.
“The partnership with Viacom18 signifies a notable milestone for the growth of UTT and will offer the supporters unprecedented access to high-quality action from the upcoming season. We will work together to amplify the league’s prominence and thrill, to highlight the exceptional abilities of our players,” said co-promoter Niraj Bajaj.
The addition of the UTT strengthens Viacom18 Sports’ diversified portfolio of world-class sporting events, including the TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Diamond League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™, MotoGP, NBA, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and select BWF events.
Hursh Shrivastava, head of strategy, Rights Acquisitions and Partnerships, Viacom18 Sports commented: “We are focused on offering our fans with the most exciting sports action and table tennis combination of fast-paced and skilful gameplay makes it one of the most visually captivating sport. With Ultimate Table Tennis, we bring the thrill of world-class table tennis action to sports fans in India on JioCinema and Sports18.”
UTT has witnessed the emergence of talents such as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra with their impressive performances in previous editions. It has also seen the participation of several global stars including Austria’s reigning European champion Sofia Polcanova (World No. 12), Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Cheng I-Ching (World No. 9) of Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong’s two-time World Championship medallist Wong Chun Ting and World No. 11 Doo Hoi Kem.
Talking about the association, co-owner of UTT Vita Dani said: “We have seen impressive growth of the sport and a rise in its popularity with the first three seasons. And now, with Viacom18 as our official broadcast and streaming partner, I am certain that we will attract new fans who can be guaranteed of a new and modern viewing experience.”