Unacademy and MTV launch youth-focused music show ‘Unacademy Unwind’

Speaking about the idea behind ‘Unacademy Unwind with MTV’, Sonal Mishra, Associate Vice President, Marketing at Unacademy said, “As a brand that touches millions of youth, it has always been our endeavour to explore newer avenues of connecting with them. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and our Learners have had to face the brunt of academic disruptions and uncertainties. Learners love music and use it as a mechanism to unwind. With Unacademy Unwind, we want to leverage the rejuvenating powers of music to infuse some soothing and magical moments into their lives.”