Unbundling India's bundled OTT ecosystem

Tata Play Binge, which has partnered with 17 streaming services, offers eight apps at a monthly price of Rs 59 to the viewers. Similarly, Watcho, which has 11 platforms on board, offers access to five apps at the monthly price of Rs 49. Meanwhile, the base plan of OTTplay, which has 14 platforms, offers five apps at an annual price of Rs 699 (Rs 58.25 per month). The platform mentions that the aggregated bundle helps viewers save up to Rs 4,897.