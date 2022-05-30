Understanding the battle for IPL media rights

The broadcast rights auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a high-octane drama that’s about to unfold in a couple of weeks. The questions on everyone’s minds are: will a cost of Rs 100 crore or more per match be tenable for broadcasters? Will the winning bidder even recoup its investment? Or, will this end up as a classic case of the winning bidder driving up the price of the media property in an attempt to secure IPL 2023-27 rights?