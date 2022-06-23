Universal Music Group for Brands launches Advanced Media and Data Platform ‘UMusic Media Network’

With massive growth in demand for premium video advertising to run alongside popular music content, UMG’s UMusic Media Network will help unlock value for UMG artists worldwide and maximize opportunities for UMGB advertising partners. UMG’s consolidated digital properties draw more than 150 million unique visitors monthly across desktop, smartphones and tablets in the U.S. alone. This impactful and engaging content coupled with market-leading data and insights will help brands identify exactly where they can be most effective in reaching both primary and new audiences, and further establish their authenticity while creating amplification around programming.