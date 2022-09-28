Universal Music India acquires majority stake In TM Ventures

Tarsame Mittal, founder, TM Ventures said, “At TM Ventures, we are ecstatic to begin our partnership with UMG. We have grown TMV up to this point with great care, passion, and a single-minded vision to become the company we are. We carry the learnings, vision, and passion on to this next level of growth alongside a robust global network which shares in the “artist first” belief as much as we do. UMG’s experience, structure, process, access, and guidance will be the much-required support for us to work together towards our core goal of providing world-class services and opportunities to our artists in the most transparent and innovative ways. My partners Alaap Gosher and Saurabh Abbi, our core team family, are very excited about being a part of the most trusted company in the music business globally. This partnership with UMG will help us achieve that, and we can’t wait to get started.”