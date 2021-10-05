“Unlike theatrical releases, esports doesn’t require multiple screens”: Akshat Rathee on PVR-NODWIN Gaming partnership

By partnering with PVR, NODWIN gets a ready-made playing field. Rathee says, “We don’t have to modify anything, as PVR already has 95 per cent of the infrastructure. For example, we need great Wi-Fi and fibre connection, a physical place, food and beverage condiments and their licensing, the ability to do ticketing, the big screen to show the content and projectors that can do this live in high resolution. All these are already present in PVR theatres. So, in terms of infrastructure, we aren’t required to do too much.”