vdonxt asia conference and awards 2023 are here

The seventh edition of vdonxt asia conference and awards by afaqs! will be held today at Westin Goregaon, Mumbai, 10 a.m. onwards.
OTT business prospects have excited vdonxt asia ever since its first edition back in January 2017. At that time, streaming was, but a speck on the media horizon.
It's now time for the seventh edition. afaqs! has been doing it longer than any other conference; that's why the best conversations take place at vdonxt asia.
The seventh edition, and the first on the ground post-COVID, will examine a business that has been transformed during the pandemic. Huge investments are being made in content. And, contrary to general scepticism, millions of Indians have become subscribers. The rise of smart TVs, is adding a new twist to an already exciting story. These are just some of the trends shaping the streaming business.
Hear it all from leaders in the business at Westin Goregaon, Mumbai, today. vdonxt asia will feature in-depth discussions, in the form of insightful keynote sessions, panel discussions and crisp one-on-one interviews, with some of the most respected names of the Indian media business.
Themes like ‘Planning in a digital dominated India’, ‘The secret of successful adaptation’, ‘Brands and the dilemma of content creation’, and ‘Short video and its role in video commerce’, will be delved into deeply during the summit.
The key speakers include Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World; Satya Raghavan, director, marketing partners, Google India; Danish Khan, head - SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television & Studio Next; Gaurav Jeet Singh, head of agency, Meta India; and Sandeep Balani, vice president, JioAds.
The day-long power-packed conference will be followed by vdonxt awards that will identify, celebrate and promote the best work in online video in the year gone by.