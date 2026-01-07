Veeba, IKEA India and Kohler come on board as sponsors for MasterChef India on Sony LIV

MasterChef India is returning to Sony LIV with a new season, backed by a line-up of brand partners across food, home, kitchen and consumer categories. The sponsors for the upcoming season include Veeba (VRB Consumer Products) as co-presenting partner, IKEA India and Fortune Chakki Fresh Atta (AWL Agri Business) as co-powered partners, along with Kohler, Catch (DS Group) and Vijay Sales.
The new season introduces a Jodi-based format for the first time, with 12 pairs competing together. The format brings a focus on collaboration and shared journeys, while also opening up new storytelling and integration opportunities for brands.
The judging panel sees the return of chef Vikas Khanna, chef Ranveer Brar and chef Kunal Kapur, reuniting the original judges of the franchise. The season will also highlight regional micro-cuisines and lesser-known heritage recipes, continuing the show’s focus on Indian culinary traditions.
Ranjana Mangla, EVP & Head of Ad Revenue – Sony LIV: “MasterChef India has evolved into a powerful, immersive brand integration ecosystem where partners don’t merely associate with the show, they actively participate in the storytelling. As an iconic and much-loved property, it continues to attract brands that return year after year, reflecting the trust, impact, and value the platform delivers. The Jodi’s format this season further deepens integration opportunities, enabling brands to build meaningful, clutter-free presence within culturally relevant narratives and high-engagement moments.”
Viraj Bahl, founder & managing director, VRB Consumer (Veeba) co-presenting sponsor: “Our partnership with MasterChef India has always been rooted in shared values. This season’s focus on cooking in pairs reflects the belief that meaningful outcomes come from working together with intent and effort. At Veeba, we see this every day, when the hard-work is real, the fruit follows. That’s why this partnership continues to feel so natural to us.”
MasterChef India will stream from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony LIV!