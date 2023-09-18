Veeba onboard as co-presenting sponsor for MasterChef India on Sony LIV

Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, managing partner, mSix&Partners India

We at mSix&Partners, committed to innovation and solving business problems for our clients. There couldn’t be any other great opportunity other than MasterChef India for Veeba to address both awareness for their extended portfolios and engaging with the like-minded audiences at scale to drive consideration. We are designing bespoke solution which will resonate with the digital native aspiring chefs and co-creating industry-first in-show content disruption which will help the brand to stand out. We partnered with Veeba and MasterChef India to create an inspiring campaign that will help us to showcase multiple innovative ways of using range of Veeba products. We are more than confident that this partnership will captivate the audience, leaving an indelible mark.