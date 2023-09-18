Veeba onboard as co-presenting sponsor for MasterChef India on Sony LIV

As the co-presenting sponsor of MasterChef India, Veeba is set to showcase various usage of its products to curate exclusive delectable dishes.
MasterChef India gearing up to make a sizzling return exclusively on Sony LIV soon. As the anticipation builds for the upcoming season, Sony LIV is thrilled to unveil an exciting collaboration with Veeba.
As the co-presenting sponsor of MasterChef India, Veeba is set to showcase various usage of its products to curate exclusive delectable dishes. Veeba’s partnership with MasterChef India marks a significant milestone in drawing synergies between the brand and the content proposition. Veeba shares a common vision with MasterChef India to celebrate the art of gastronomy, empower culinary talent and inspire food enthusiasts.
MasterChef India will soon return with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, chef Ranveer Brar along with latest addition chef Pooja Dhingra. With their unparalleled expertise and refined palates, they will inspire contestants to push culinary boundaries. Just like the previous season, 16 dedicated cooks will fight tooth and knife in the iconic MasterChef kitchen to emerge as the ultimate MasterChef of the season.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad revenue, Sony LIV commented, "As MasterChef India embraces the digital-exclusive format, it ushers in a new era of entertainment that aligns with the preferences of a digitally driven world. Food has taken the center stage in the digital sphere, with audiences consuming plethora of food related content. Being a super entertainment show where competitiveness is at the fore elevating exciting culinary showcases, the exclusive digital offering expands on it with a multitude of curated content bytes and engagement avenues that pique audience interests and offer brands interesting opportunities to innovatively integrate their stories in an effective manner. We are thrilled to have Veeba join us on this powerful journey of connecting with foodies across the nation."
Viraj Bahl, founder & managing director, Veeba (flagship brand of VRB Consumer Products Pvt Ltd) commented, "At Veeba, we're thrilled to present and partner with MasterChef India this year. This collaboration reflects our passion for culinary excellence and innovation. The essence of MasterChef India seamlessly resonates with Veeba's core values of fostering creativity and experimentation. It is an iconic platform for aspiring chefs across the country to showcase their talent, and we’re excited to inspire and empower their limitless imagination. Together, we embark on a journey to establish a new legacy—one that deeply resonates with budding chefs and food enthusiasts alike."
Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, managing partner, mSix&Partners India
We at mSix&Partners, committed to innovation and solving business problems for our clients. There couldn’t be any other great opportunity other than MasterChef India for Veeba to address both awareness for their extended portfolios and engaging with the like-minded audiences at scale to drive consideration. We are designing bespoke solution which will resonate with the digital native aspiring chefs and co-creating industry-first in-show content disruption which will help the brand to stand out. We partnered with Veeba and MasterChef India to create an inspiring campaign that will help us to showcase multiple innovative ways of using range of Veeba products. We are more than confident that this partnership will captivate the audience, leaving an indelible mark.