Veeba's founder and MD Viraj Bahl joins Shark Tank India 4 panel

Sony LIV’s entrepreneurial reality show Shark Tank India is all set to return for its fourth season, and this time, it brings a fresh face to its panel of Sharks—Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba (VRB Consumer Products). As the leader of one of India’s FMCG brands, Viraj’s experience in business growth and innovation makes him an exciting new addition to the show.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Shark Tank India 4, Viraj said, "It is an honour to join the esteemed panel of Shark Tank India 4 on Sony LIV. This platform represents the very essence of innovation and entrepreneurship, showcasing the bold ideas shaping India’s future. As the founder of a leading consumer food brand, I understand the intricacies of building a business in this space, and I am eager to offer my insights and guidance to entrepreneurs with a clear vision and a commitment to solving genuine consumer needs. I look forward to identifying businesses that are not only innovative but also scalable, and to helping them navigate the challenges of growth and market expansion. I am excited to contribute to this remarkable initiative and collaborate with the next generation of entrepreneurs."

Viraj will join a star-studded panel of Sharks, including Anupam Mittal- founder and CEO, People Group Shaadi.com, ⁠Aman Gupta- co-founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar- executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal- founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal- co-founder and CEO, Lenskart, ⁠Vineeta Singh- co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal- co-founder and chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua- founder and CEO, ACKO and Kunal Bahl- co-founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital.

The season will stream exclusively on Sony LIV starting January 6, 2025.