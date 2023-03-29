Verve Media retains Social Media mandate for Pragati Warehousing

Verve Media will continue to play a vital role in the brand’s digital journey and bring exponential growth in the years to come.
Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency, has retained its social media mandate for Pragati Warehousing, an Indian developer offering customized warehouse solutions & services, for the 3rd year in a row.
For the past two years, the agency has successfully handled the social media account, planned creative strategies, and amplified the brand's social media presence altogether. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for improving brand awareness with social media management including campaign ideation and execution. With this, Verve Media will continue to play a vital role in the brand’s digital journey and bring exponential growth in the years to come.
Commenting on the extended partnership, Mayur Gole, co-founder of Verve Media, said, "We are elated to take this partnership to the next level. It has been a delightful journey with Team Pragati and we are happy to gain their trust and reliability over the years. We look forward to positioning them as an industry leader and strengthening their presence across digital channels."
Maneesh Jain, Spokesperson of Pragati, said, "Partnering with Verve Media has been successful. The agency understands our brand ethics and has been giving in perfect execution for the last two years. We are extending this collaboration for another year and looking forward for continued support in our brand building."
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Sunteck Realty and NABFOUNDATION, among others.